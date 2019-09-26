Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised youngster Mason Greenwood following his performance against Rochdale last night.

The Red Devils made it to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup but they had a tough time getting the better of the League One club despite fielding the likes of Paul Pogba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard.

Greenwood opened the scoring for Manchester United in the 68th minute before 16-year old Luke Matheson equalised for Rochdale. The match eventually went to penalties with the Red Devils winning 5-3 wth Sergio Romero making a save.

Following the match, Solskjaer was all praise for Greenwood and said that the 17-year-old would receive his fair share of game-time. As quoted by Goal.com, the Norwegian said: “He’s got two great feet. It must be a nightmare for defenders with him one-on-one in the box. He can go both ways which for me is fantastic. You can just see that he’s got quality. He will get his share of games. He’s young and we have to allow him to grow.”

Greenwood has already featured in six of Manchester United’s matches, scoring twice. He previously netted the winner in the club’s Europ League opener against Astana. The teenager will hope to make the most out of the first-team opportunities he gets.

Manchester United play Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge next month. The Red Devils’ next fixture is against Arsenal on Monday.