Arsenal have suffered an injury setback as youngster Emile Smith Rowe will reportedly be ruled out for up to two weeks after sustaining a head injury in midweek.

The 19-year-old made his second appearance of the season for the senior side in their comfortable 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

That followed on from a start against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League as he continues to make his case for a more prominent role under Unai Emery this season.

However, he’ll now have to focus on his recovery as the Daily Mail report that he could be ruled out of action for up to two weeks after his head injury.

It came after a clash of heads as Smith Rowe suffered concussion after the game, while it’s added that given his age, he is likely to be required to take more time to recover as the Arsenal medical staff will take all the necessary precautions to prioritise his health over his availability.

In turn, if that recovery period holds, that means he could miss the Europa League clash with Standard Liege next Thursday night, which the Mail note that he would have been in contention to start in.

With that in mind, it’s a blow for the talented Arsenal youngster, but there is absolutely no room to take risks with head injuries, and he’ll have to sit out and fully recover before working his way back into Emery’s plans moving forward.

Nevertheless, the early signs are promising this season as he looks set to play a key role as and when the Arsenal boss decides to rotate and make changes as he’ll hope his side can compete on multiple fronts this year.