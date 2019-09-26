Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was all praise for Harvey Elliott following the teenager’s debut performance against Milton Keynes Dons last night.

The Reds reached the fourth round of the Carabao Cup for the first time since the 2016/17 season by beating the League One side 2-0 thanks to goals from James Milner and Ki-Jana Hoever. Klopp rested all of Liverpool’s regular starters for yesterday’s match and fielded a number of younger players including Elliott who made his competitive debut for the club.

The 16-year-old produced a fine performance and came close to scoring on a few occasions, hitting the post once. Following the match, Klopp hailed Elliott for his performance. As quoted by Daily Mail, the German said: “Sixteen years old still and this kind of footballer, it is good for us. (He is) a brilliant boy, takes the situation really well, wants to learn and he will always be a special player in moments but his overall game is really, really good.

“He was a bit unlucky otherwise he would have scored, he is a good player but they are all good, we have no bad young players and that is why it is important we can give them these matches and try to continue like this.”

Elliott may have a tough tie getting into the first-team for the Premier League matches but he should be able to start the Cup fixtures. After beating Milton Keynes Dons, Liverpool play Arsenal in the fourth round at Anfield. The Reds lost their last two meetings against the Gunners in the League Cup.