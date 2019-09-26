Liverpool teenager Ki-Jana Hoever has said that he is very happy on scoring his first goal for the club in last night’s match against Milton Keynes Dons.

The Reds were through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2016/17 thanks to goals from James Milner and Hoever. The latter headed in a cross from the former to double Liverpool’s lead.

The goal made Hoever the fourth-youngest scorer in the Merseyside club’s history. Speaking about his goal, the Dutchman told Liverpool’s official website: “Definitely, my first goal for Liverpool. I have never scored before for Liverpool in the U18s or the U23s so it’s the first one for Liverpool and I’m really happy. Millie gave the cross and I was expecting the ball, hoping it to come my way, and it did, and I just headed it in.”

Jurgen Klopp rested all of Liverpool’s regulars for last night’s fixture at Stadium MK and fielded several youngsters including Hoever. It was the first time the 17-year-old started for the senior team this season. The last time he featured in a match for them was an FA Cup fixture against Wolves in January.

After impressing last night, Klopp should give more first-team opportunities to Hoever in the cup competitions at least. Liverpool’s opponents in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup are Arsenal and it’ll be interesting to see whether the Dutchman features in that match or not.