Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to try their luck with a bid of around £53million plus Isco to seal the transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international is one of the finest players in the world in his position and would no doubt be a quality long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos at the Bernabeu.

Don Balon report of Real Madrid considering this swap deal offer to try to secure Koulibaly’s services, but he’s also been linked with other top clubs in recent times.

Koulibaly was a summer target for Manchester United, according to a recent report from Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Sun, and it makes sense that the Red Devils might still have him on their radar.

United signed Harry Maguire in the summer but could still do with more options at the back as the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones look unconvincing.

However, Madrid may well be able to get somewhere with what looks a tempting offer to Napoli.

Isco could be a fine addition for the Serie A side, where he’d also link up with former Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti.