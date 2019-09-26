Manchester United’s young players have been given a warning about making their first-team breakthroughs at the club at this moment in time.

Former Red Devils defender Paul Parker believes it’s not the right time for academy stars to be getting into the first-team due to the club generally being in such a bad state.

This comes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tried to integrate more and more young players into the Man Utd squad in recent months, with Mason Greenwood a particularly eye-catching talent, while the likes of Angel Gomes, James Garner and Brandon Williams have also come in.

Still, speaking to talkSPORT, Parker seemed to warn these players and others from the United academy, saying he did not believe they’d be looked after well enough at this crucial point in their development.

“I keep reading all the time about bringing through these young players, I think to myself, if you were a parent and your son was with Manchester United you would not want him to go on that pitch to make his debut with that team there in this moment in time,” Parker said.

“There are too many selfish players out there who are more concerned about their own issues than be concerned about looking after a young player out there who is looking to make his name in the game.

“It’s the wrong time to be using these wrong players.”

While Parker may have a point, we’re not sure MUFC fans will take too kindly to one of their former players spreading negativity about their club in this way and adding even more pressure onto the shoulders of those youngsters who are coming through.