Manchester United legend David Beckham reportedly looks set to move into agency work and is targeting Red Devils wonderkid Mason Greenwood as a potential client.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, who state that Beckham has been listed as a director of a new company called Footwork Management Limited.

The Mirror add that Beckham is said to be looking at United youngster Greenwood as a talent to snap up, while the report also credits him with some involvement in Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Manchester City star Leroy Sane over the summer.

The former England international has been involved in a number of projects since his retirement from playing back in 2013, most notably the creation of MLS club Inter Miami.

The team is due to join the MLS in 2020 and, as noted by the Mirror, has been linked with some exciting big-name transfer targets such as Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.