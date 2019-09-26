Manchester United are reportedly interested in Colombia striker Duvan Zapata who currently plays for Atalanta.

The 28-year-old joined La Dea on loan from Sampdoria last summer and has so far amassed 32 goals and nine assists in 54 appearances across all competitions. Last season, Zapata played a major role in Atalanta finishing third in Serie A thus qualifying for the Champions League for the very first time in their history.

He scored 23 league goals with only Fabio Quagliarella netting more. The Colombian international had 28 goals to his name in 2018/19.

Zapata has begun this season strongly, scoring four goals and providing an assist in six matches so far.

Calciomercato report that Manchester United are interested in signing the 28-year-old striker who is valued at €40 million according to Transfermarkt. The Red Devils didn’t bring in any attacking reinforcement in the summer despite the departure of Romelu Lukaku.

The likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have found the net a combined five times with Daniel James scoring thrice this season so far. However, Manchester United’s attack needs some fortification and Zapata could be an ideal addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad. The striker is in fine form at the moment and we can expect to see him score many goals as the season progresses.

The Red Devils do have the financial muscle to buy the Colombian international but Atalanta will be eager to sign him on a permanent basis once his loan spell ends.