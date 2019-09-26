(Photo) Mario Balotelli spotted SMOKING ahead of Brescia debut

Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli was shockingly caught smoking just moments before making his Brescia debut against Juventus.

The controversial Italian forward has had incidents like this throughout his career and they’ve largely marred what could have been a fine playing career for a talented footballer.

See the image above that the Daily Mirror claims shows Balotelli smoking shortly before playing for Brescia against Juventus.

The 29-year-old joined Brescia from Marseille this summer and has moved around a lot in recent years.

He’s yet to comment on this incident but it will be interesting to see if his club take action.