Menu

Video: “Assist of the season” – Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard earns huge praise from these fans after sublime pass

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard is enjoying himself on loan at Real Sociedad this season, and this assist doing the rounds tonight is truly a thing of beauty.

Watch the video below as the Norwegian beautifully sets up his team-mate after first beating a defender with a cheeky nutmeg and then threading through the most satisfying of through-balls that takes out the entire Alaves defence.

MORE: Video: Priceless Zlatan Ibrahimovic reaction as he pulls off brilliant trick shot in LA Galaxy training

More Stories / Latest News

Odegaard notably joined Real Madrid as a teenager and has been out on loan a few times since then, struggling to fulfil his enormous potential.

However, the 20-year-old is really getting into his rhythm now with Sociedad and this glorious assist tonight is earning him big praise on Twitter…

More Stories Martin Odegaard