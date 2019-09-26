Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard is enjoying himself on loan at Real Sociedad this season, and this assist doing the rounds tonight is truly a thing of beauty.

Watch the video below as the Norwegian beautifully sets up his team-mate after first beating a defender with a cheeky nutmeg and then threading through the most satisfying of through-balls that takes out the entire Alaves defence.

Odegaard is out of this world. pic.twitter.com/PyZ5Z1OzsM — Renato (@rehnato) September 26, 2019

Odegaard notably joined Real Madrid as a teenager and has been out on loan a few times since then, struggling to fulfil his enormous potential.

However, the 20-year-old is really getting into his rhythm now with Sociedad and this glorious assist tonight is earning him big praise on Twitter…

Odegaard with the assist of the season. That guy is destined for greatness — Nigerian Guendouzi ? (@antiserious1) September 26, 2019

Martin Odegaard with a contender for best assist of the season so far ?pic.twitter.com/jVBjvZWQOR — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) September 26, 2019

Assist of the season so far, that’s something else from Odegaard.. — ? (@BabyKeith8) September 26, 2019