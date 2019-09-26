Nice youngster Lamine Diaby-Fadiga reportedly faces having his contract with the club terminated after admitting to stealing the watch of his team-mate Kasper Dolberg.

This quite extraordinary story, as reported by AFP, is one of the most bizarre rows from within a football club that we’ve heard about for some time.

The piece explains that Diaby-Fadiga has apologised to Dolberg, who had reported his watch missing for a few days before his colleague owning up about taking it from his locker.

The report explains that the watch cost Dolberg, a summer signing from Ajax, €70,000, so it’s clearly something you wouldn’t want to lose.

This act of foolishness from Diaby-Fadiga could now land him in big trouble as his future at Nice is in serious doubt.

One also has to wonder how many teams would then be willing to take him on afterwards, with his career now surely in jeopardy.

The Ligue 1 side have declined to comment on the incident involving the 18-year-old and their Danish front-man.