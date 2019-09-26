Paul Pogba set to make fresh bid to seal transfer away from Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly ready to try a fresh bid to escape the club in the January transfer window.

The France international has had a difficult time at Old Trafford since returning to United back in 2016, and it makes sense that his future is once again in doubt.

According to the Sun, Pogba is eager to get away from the club amid a number of snubs from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The report explains that the 26-year-old was snubbed for the captaincy in the Carabao Cup clash with Rochdale, while he was also overlooked as one of his team’s penalty takers for the shoot-out.

It could now be that Pogba will look to leave Man Utd to further his career as it seems hard to imagine he can truly achieve his potential in this current set-up.

Pogba has shown himself to be a world class performer in the right conditions, having shone at Juventus and with the French national side.

At United, however, it seems he cannot settle, with Solskjaer and previous manager Jose Mourinho failing to unlock his talent.

One imagines the former Juve star would not be short of suitors if he were to leave MUFC in the middle of the season.