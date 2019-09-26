AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has admitted to being an Arsenal fan as a kid and idolising legendary forwards such as Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry.

The Polish goal machine has been a top performer in Serie A in recent times and is also famous for his trademark pistol celebration.

It’s not entirely clear if this was initially intended as some kind of tribute to the ‘Gunners’, as Arsenal are known, with Piatek saying he simply did it once earlier in his career and it stuck.

“As a child I was an Arsenal fan,” he is quoted by Calciomercato.

“I really liked the style of play of (Arsene) Wenger’s team and I admired great players like Bergkamp and Henry.

“My celebration? I did the ‘Pistolero’ after scoring a goal and then it remained, now it represents a talisman for me. I saw that people in Italy went crazy for it.”

Arsenal fans would surely love to have this quality goal-scorer on their books one day, and will no doubt be intrigued to hear he has a long-standing affection for the club.

Still, AFC are also pretty well stocked up front at the moment after a superb start to the season from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and exciting Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli are also options in that department.