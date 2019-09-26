Manchester United are reportedly ready to move for Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to feel the strain at Old Trafford.

The Argentine is one of the most highly regarded managers in world football after doing a great job at Spurs, and the Sun claim swooping for him to replace Solskjaer remains a temptation for United.

The report states Pochettino would cost around £32million to break him out of his contract with Tottenham, but that that could be a bargain move for the Red Devils.

United fans would surely be happy to see a more proven name like Pochettino come in in place of Solskjaer, who, despite his status as a club legend at Man Utd from his playing days, looks out of his depth at this level.

The Norwegian tactician got off to a great start when he initially came in as interim manager, but one imagines he might not get much longer after a dramatic loss of form since he got the MUFC job permanently.

Pochettino has not had the best of times at Tottenham recently either, but it’s easy to imagine he could benefit from a change of scene and the opportunity to work at a bigger club with better resources than Spurs.