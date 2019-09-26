Amid speculation linking Man Utd and a string of other European giants with an interest, Brescia midfielder Sando Tonali is now said to be worth around €50m.

As noted by the Daily Mail earlier this week, it was claimed that United sent scouts to take a closer look at the talented youngster in Brescia’s clash with Juventus on Tuesday night.

SEE MORE: Manchester United eyeing €40m Serie A striker who scored 28 goals last season

He didn’t disappoint as he impressed despite a 2-1 defeat for his side, and having made a positive impact in Serie A so far this season in general, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that there is interest building from elsewhere.

However, according to Sportmediaset, it’s going to cost Man Utd a significant fee to prise him away from Brescia at the end of the season, as he is said to now be considered worth €50m.

Further, the Red Devils will have to fend off plenty of competition, with the report adding that Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax were also watching him this week while Juventus, Inter and Napoli are also ready to scrap for his signature.

In turn, that also says a lot about how highly-rated the 19-year-old is, and although comparisons to legend Andrea Pirlo are lazy at this stage of his career, there is no doubt that he has the technical quality, passing range and all-round game to be a top player in the future.

Naturally, as he has also come through at Brescia and given his physical appearance coupled with his role on the pitch, it’s easy to see why he is earning those comparisons to Pirlo. However, he has a long way to go to match his achievements, but a move to a major European club after this season would certainly help him with that.

Time will tell if Man Utd are the most appealing option for him though, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are going through a tricky start to the season. Nevertheless, perhaps along with Dortmund in particular, they’ve shown that they’re ready to give important roles to young players immediately which could go in their favour.