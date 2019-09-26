Menu

(Photo) Chelsea star bemused by his FIFA 20 rating and these fans are all saying the same thing

Chelsea star Willian has posted his FIFA 20 rating on Instagram and is clearly not too happy to have only been given an 82.

To be fair, though, the Brazil international is getting on a bit and hasn’t been at his best for Chelsea for a while now, so can’t really have too many complaints.

Willian responds to his FIFA 20 rating

These Blues supporters certainly seem to agree anyway, as they all mock Willian for complaining and insist his 82 rating is actually too high.

You’ve got to feel for the guy if this is how fans of his own team respond to him, with a few tweets like this doing the rounds this evening…

