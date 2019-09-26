Chelsea star Willian has posted his FIFA 20 rating on Instagram and is clearly not too happy to have only been given an 82.

To be fair, though, the Brazil international is getting on a bit and hasn’t been at his best for Chelsea for a while now, so can’t really have too many complaints.

These Blues supporters certainly seem to agree anyway, as they all mock Willian for complaining and insist his 82 rating is actually too high.

You’ve got to feel for the guy if this is how fans of his own team respond to him, with a few tweets like this doing the rounds this evening…

Willian complaining on Instagram that his FIFA rating has gone from 84 in FIFA 19 to 82 in FIFA 20. Complaining? He's lucky to be that high, to begin with.#CFC pic.twitter.com/PDpiat4kHX — Terry Sazio (@sazio1984) September 26, 2019

Even Willian knows his rating is too high. https://t.co/SxrNr3a6Kx — Josh (@ftbljosh) September 26, 2019

Willian is susrpised his rating is as high as 82… pic.twitter.com/YNAqoEmp5r — RBR (@rightbackreece) September 26, 2019

I agree with Willian. Way too high — Joe (@joe_yb) September 26, 2019

"WILLian GeTTiNG Mad tHAt his FIFA rAtINg is tOo HIgH" pic.twitter.com/lOYU1oS65M — b (@chelseaklay) September 26, 2019

Just saw Willian complain at his FIFA rating which is 82, my God, this guy man… — ??? (@PrimeRegista) September 26, 2019

Is Willian normal like this? ? @chuks_andy FIFA generous with their ratings o https://t.co/gbSqlPwVmz — Voldemort Emeritus (@shey_drogo) September 26, 2019