Arsenal are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Mesut Ozil next year, with the midfielder no longer in Unai Emery’s plans at Emirates Stadium.

The 30-year-old has been restricted to just one Premier League start for the Gunners this season, having been pushed down the squad pecking order since Dani Ceballos’ arrival from Real Madrid on loan.

The German superstar’s future at the Emirates has been the subject of much speculation throughout 2019, with Emery publicly questioning his fitness levels and work rate on a number of occasions.

According to Calcio Mercato, as a result of falling out of favour with the Arsenal boss, Ozil has now been transfer listed, with clubs from Turkey, China and the United States thought to be interested in his services.

The Gunners could allow the enigmatic playmaker to leave the club when the transfer market reopens in January, with his six-year spell in north London seemingly nearing its conclusion.

Ozil has failed to consistently live up to expectations at the Emirates, with a string of frustrating performances drawing criticism from fans and experts alike.

The ex-Germany international remains one of the finest passers in European football and he makes the game look easy with his superb technical ability, but when the going gets tough, he is often found wanting.

As he approaches the latter stages of his career, he might be better off seeking a new challenge elsewhere, with regular football at Arsenal unlikely to be forthcoming over the course of the current campaign.

Emery is trying to transform Arsenal into a top-four side once again and he seems to have no room for Ozil, who will surely be growing more and more frustrated with his role on the sidelines as the weeks go by.