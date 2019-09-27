Barcelona have confirmed the squad of players they’ll be taking to face Getafe this weekend, as the Blaugrana look to continue where they left off following their win against Villarreal in midweek.

Barca picked up their third home league win of the season on Tuesday after they beat the Yellow Submarine 2-1 thanks to goals from Griezmann and Arthur Melo.

Following this, Valverde’s men win now be looking to make it two wins in a row in La Liga this weekend when they take on Getafe, a match in which Barca will be without a few key first team stars.

Lionel Messi has been left out of his side’s squad to take on Jose Bordalas’ side tomorrow after he picked up an injury against Villarreal a few days ago.

However, it’s not Messi’s absence that has Barca fans asking of his whereabouts, but that of 16-year-old Ansu Fati.

The teenager, who’s been in brilliant form so far this term, has not be included in his side’s squad for Saturday’s game, something that has lead to a lot of fans questioning his whereabouts.

Given how he’s played this year, we can hardly blame Barca fans for being so keen to find out why the winger’s not been included in their squad for tomorrow’s game!

WHERE'S ANSU FATI???? — Fatisímo (@AnsuFatiSZN) September 27, 2019

Where the fuck is Ansu? And Rakitic is back ?? pic.twitter.com/KXoUmng4aK — Benjamin Vang (@benjamin_vang) September 27, 2019

This coach is very stupid!! Where is Ansu Fati.? — Am Thiago ??? (@AwalThiago) September 27, 2019

Where is ansu — pablo (@pablo59835853) September 27, 2019

where is fati — Maher G8 (@G8Maher) September 27, 2019

Where is fati!!!??? — banjo (@AdebanjoSulai10) September 27, 2019