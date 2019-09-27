Barcelona have been dealt yet another injury blow today, after the club confirmed that 16-year-old forward Ansu Fati will not be playing against Getafe this weekend after picking up a knee injury.

The teenager has been in superb form for the Blaugrana so far this year, with the winger bagging two goals and one assist in five league appearances.

This form comes despite the player playing first team football for the very first time this season, something that has lead to a number of fans hyping him up an enormous amount.

However, it seems like Fati won’t be playing any part in Barca’s game against Jose Bordalas’ side on Saturday, after the club ruled him out of the clash through injury.

According to the club’s official website, Fati won’t play in his side’s match tomorrow after sustaining a problem with his knee.

This will definitely come as a blow for Barca, as Messi is also out of tomorrow’s game after he came off injured during the club’s 2-1 win over Villarreal earlier this week.

Stars like Messi, Suarez, Dembele and Alba have already picked up injuries thus far this season, with Fati now being added to this growing list.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Blaugrana fair away to Getafe tomorrow, as the Madrid-based side shouldn’t be underestimated given just how impressive they were last term.