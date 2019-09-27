Menu

‘Dark day for this club!’ – These Arsenal fans react to Emery’s decision to hand leadership duties to divisive star

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Unai Emery has named Granit Xhaka as Arsenal’s new permanent captain, with supporters using social media to voice their disapproval.

The 27-year-old has worn the armband in six of Arsenal’s eight matches across all competitions this season, after the summer departure of former skipper Laurent Koscielny.

Xhaka has often been criticised for his inconsistent displays at Emirates Stadium since his arrival in north London back in 2016, but he has been a regular in the Gunners line up under Emery.

According to BBC Sport, the Spanish boss has officially confirmed the Swiss midfielder as club captain on Friday, after consulting with the rest of the Arsenal squad.

Emery has not yet chosen a vice-captain, but it is understood that prolific forward duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the main candidates for the role.

Arsenal fans have reacted angrily to Emery’s decision to hand leadership duties to Xhaka, with the divisive star set to begin his new role away at Manchester United on Monday.

One supporter wrote “Xhaka captain. Dark day for this club!” on Twitter, which is an opinion shared by the majority of the Arsenal faithful on social media right now.

Xhaka turns in horrible performance vs City

Xhaka in action for Arsenal

The Gunners have lacked a leader on the pitch since the days of Patrick Viera, who led the team to their last Premier League title way back in 2004.

Emery’s side look a long way off challenging for major honours once again this season, with a lack of quality and direction in defence and across the midfield costing them in big matches.

Xhaka’s erratic style of play does not exactly inspire confidence, with many supporters insisting that he shouldn’t even be a regular in their starting XI.

Check out some more comments from disgruntled Arsenal fans below.

More Stories / Arsenal FC
More Stories Alexandre Lacazette Granit Xhaka Laurent Koscielny patrick viera Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Unai Emery