Menu

“Deserves a proper chance” – Some Man United fans want youngster called up to first team following impressive goal for Red Devils U23’s

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United fans have taken to Twitter this evening to call for James Garner to be called up to the club’s first team after he scored a well-taken goal for the club’s U23 side.

The Red Devils’ U23’s are taking on Norwich U23’s this evening, with United’s youth team currently leading 2-0 at the time of writing thanks to goals from Garner and Ramazani.

And it’s the 18-year-old’s strike that has a lot of fans calling for him to be called up to the club’s senior squad in the near future.

As seen in the video below, the midfielder applied the finish to a fine team move this evening, as he handed his side a 1-0 lead in the Premier League 2.

And following this impressive goal, United fans took to the club’s official Twitter account to call for Garner to be named in the club’s senior squad for the near future.

In fairness, this isn’t the worst shout from Red Devils fans, one that could end up coming true in the near future should the club’s first team squad continue to be plagued by injuries.

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories James Garner