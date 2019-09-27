Man United fans have taken to Twitter this evening to call for James Garner to be called up to the club’s first team after he scored a well-taken goal for the club’s U23 side.

The Red Devils’ U23’s are taking on Norwich U23’s this evening, with United’s youth team currently leading 2-0 at the time of writing thanks to goals from Garner and Ramazani.

And it’s the 18-year-old’s strike that has a lot of fans calling for him to be called up to the club’s senior squad in the near future.

As seen in the video below, the midfielder applied the finish to a fine team move this evening, as he handed his side a 1-0 lead in the Premier League 2.

And following this impressive goal, United fans took to the club’s official Twitter account to call for Garner to be named in the club’s senior squad for the near future.

In fairness, this isn’t the worst shout from Red Devils fans, one that could end up coming true in the near future should the club’s first team squad continue to be plagued by injuries.

Deserves a proper chance — Dyl ? (@UtdDyl) September 27, 2019

What does he need to do to get some first team action ? — Austin Gaydos (@GaydosAustin) September 27, 2019

Start him against Arsenal — Ole Gunnar Solskjær ?? (@SolskjaerSZN_20) September 27, 2019

Start him or get the glazzers out of this club — Unitereddevils (@Unite_Reddevils) September 27, 2019

Told Ole to play him more often in the first team, he is ready ffs — Joey Tribbiani (@_IrmanRamoray_) September 27, 2019

This boy deserves the chance! Ole must give these boys the chances. Not 10 minutes as a substitutions. — Abdi Kadir A Azzis (@Akcaqil) September 27, 2019