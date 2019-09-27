There seems to be a current trend of former players only speaking out against their former clubs in the media. It’s not clear if it’s a strategy to get more media interest, but it’s good to see someone showing a bit of positivity.

It’s strange how the narratives over Man United and Arsenal have shifted since the start of the season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started the season with absolute positivity, it looked like he had an exciting young team who would excite the fans this season.

On the other hand, Arsenal seemed like a team on the verge of imploding. It looked Like Unai Emery was living on borrowed time and the players looked incapable of winning when things got tough.

It shows what a difference a few weeks make. Arsenal look resurgent while Man United sometimes look like they could play for days without scoring.

Former Arsenal midfielder Charlie Nicholas has obviously seen enough of Arsenal recently to tip them for victory in his Sky Sports predictions.

It seems like quite a stunning prediction when you take into account Arsenal haven’t won a league game at Old Trafford since 2006, but you do feel this could be their best chance for a while.

Speaking about the game Nicholas said: “Who is fit for Manchester United? Marcus Rashford is out; is Anthony Martial ready? If Arsenal can play a more structured game on the counter-attack, I think they will come away with all three points.”

Obviously Arsenal will go into this game with a bit of confidence after some good wins over Aston Villa and Frankfurt, but they need to show they can perform at a ground where they have traditionally struggled.

If Emery can engineer a win here, it should put to bed any rumours over his position for a few weeks at least, but Solskjaer will be desperate to see some sort of reaction from his side.