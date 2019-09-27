Leicester City midfielder James Maddison could add a new dimension to Manchester United’s line up, according to Gary Pallister.

According to The Mirror, the Red Devils are prepared to launch a £60 million bid for Maddison next summer, with the Foxes star currently top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s list of targets.

Maddison has been a huge success at Leicester since his 2018 move from Norwich, emerging as one of the Premier League’s finest playmakers.

The 22-year-old was rewarded for his recent displays with a call up to Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad and he has been tipped for a bright future at the highest level.

Ex-Old Trafford favourite Pallister, who won four Premier League titles during a nine-year spell at United, has urged Solskjaer to go all out to sign Maddison next year.

When asked to comment on speculation linking the Leicester talisman with a move to Manchester, Pallister told Bonus Code Bets: “There was a lot of talk about him in the press. He stood out in the game v Tottenham, he’s got a lot of quality and energy – and he obviously scored the winner.

“He’s the type of player who can take Man United to the next level. However, Ole needs to try his best, for now, to squeeze the best out of the squad he has for the next few months.”

United have already managed to lure one prized asset away from Leicester this year, sealing a world-record £80 million deal to bring Harry Maguire to Old Trafford at the start of August – as per Sky Sports.

The 26-year-old has settled into his new surroundings quickly and Pallister feels he has all the qualities to become United’s captain in the near future.

“Harry Maguire is a class act and you’re looking at a future captain of the club; a leader that the club have lacked,” he added.

“I was fortunate to play under so many leaders, we had four or five who were that figure.

“I had Roy Keane, Bryan Robson, Paul Ince, Peter Schmeichel; there’s perhaps not the same number of a lot of them in the current dressing room. I think Harry can be that.

“You can see he’s got the leadership qualities. He’s one of the best centre-halves in the Premier League.”