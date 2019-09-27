Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has opened up on the reports that linked with a big-money move to Man United over the summer.

As per the Sun, the youngster was constantly linked with a £50M switch to Old Trafford during the summer window, however ultimately, a move to the Red Devils never ended up materialising for the player.

And following this, the 21-year-old has opened up on these reports in a recent interview with the Times.

According to the Times, via the Sun, Longstaff noted “You’re seeing stuff about yourself on the telly and the next day I’m in the gym and I can’t even step on to a box that’s the height of my shin, or get up the stairs without grabbing something.”

The midfielder then added “It’s not really something for me to comment on. It’s between the clubs. I was flattered to get my name mentioned in those conversations”.

Longstaff has only made 17 first team appearances for the Magpies at the time of writing, thus we would’ve been very surprised had United, or any club, forked out a huge sum to sign him over the summer.

The 21-year-old clearly has a lot of potential in his locker, however whether he ends up fulfilling this remains to be seen.

Given their reported interest in him over the summer, it’ll be interesting to see if United end up going back in for Longstaff in future windows, especially now he’s got had the opportunity to get more first team experience with Newcastle since then.