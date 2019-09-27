Juventus could reportedly end up paying €100M in order to beat Barcelona to the transfer of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

Ruiz has been one of the best midfielders in Italy since moving to Naples from Real Betis in the summer of 2018, with the Spaniard’s ability to control a game from the centre of the park being abundantly clear during his time with the Serie A outfit.

And now, it seems like the Spaniard’s has caught the eye of a number of Europe’s top clubs, two of which being Barca and Juve.

As per Don Balon, the Blaugrana and the Old Lady are joined by Real Madrid in the hunt for the midfielder, with Barcelona apparently having set €70M aside for his signature, one they’ll aim to snag next summer.

However, it seems like Valverde’s side may not have it all their own way, as it’s also noted that Juve could end up paying a huge €100M fee for the player in order to beat Barca and Real to the signing.

It’s easy to see why Juve and Barca, as well as Real, are all in for Ruiz, as the 23-year-old’s form at Napoli has been nothing short of superb.

Ruiz, who can play as both a central and attacking midfielder, has directly contributed to 11 goals in 45 games for Carlo Ancelotti’s side since his arrival, a great return for a midfielder.

Ruiz would be a fantastic signing for any of the aforementioned sides, now all that remains to be seen is whether any of them are going to get their hands on him in the coming windows…