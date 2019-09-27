Liverpool have been handed some great news regarding the fitness levels of goalkeeper Alisson, after manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that the Brazilian is very close to sealing a return from injury.

Alisson, who’s been immense for the Reds since his arrival from Roma in the summer of 2018, picked an injury during the club’s first league game of the season against Norwich back at the start of August.

The Brazilian international has been out ever since, with summer arrival Adrian being used as a replacement for the shot-stopper during his absence.

However now, it seems like Alisson won’t be out injured for much longer, especially if these words from Klopp are anything to go off.

As per the Mirror, when speaking about Alisson’s injury recovery, Klopp stated “Alisson looks like he is close, but the final word is with the medical department. He’s not in contention for tomorrow. Maybe he can train with the team from Sunday on. Really close.”

Alisson’s absence has been somewhat of a blow for the Reds, something that’s been highlighted by the amount of clean sheets the Merseyside club have kept in the league this year.

Since the start of the season, Klopp’s men have conceded in all but one of their league outings, a stat that some would put down to the fact that they’ve been without the Brazilian for basically all of those matches.

However, Liverpool fans can now begin to relax, as it seems like Alisson is ever so close to completing his return from injury if Klopp’s words are to be believed.