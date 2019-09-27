Spurs seem to be at a bit of a crossroads just now, and a wrong move could set them back a few years. It also looks like a lot of the great work done by Mauricio Pochettino is being overlooked after some poor results.

It’s starting to look a bit like the Argentine could leave at some point soon, so it only makes sense that potential replacements are making their interest in the job known early.

An interesting name has emerged as a potential candidate. According to The Daily Mail via The Sun, former Spurs favourite Jurgen Klinsmann would be interested in taking the job.

That shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to anyone, he’s currently looking for work and has a strong affiliation with the club so he might feel the job is perfect for him. His past record might not be so exciting for the fans however.

His only experience in club management came in charge of Bayern Munich where he led them to a third place finish, while there was a feeling the USA team regressed under his management.

The potential future of Pochettino took a further turn recently when The Sun reported Man United were open to paying his £32m release clause and bringing him in to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

If he does go then Spurs will need to get his replacement spot on. A bad appointment could ruin their move to the new stadium and if they fall out of the Champions League then big names like Harry Kane could push for a move. It’s hard to say that Klinsmann would be the best person to take them forward.