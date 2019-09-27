Real Madrid and Juventus are both keeping tabs on Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, with a view to launching bids for his services next year.

The mercurial Frenchman was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford over the summer, having expressed a desire to undertake a new challenge at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ultimately managed to persuade a prized asset to remain in Manchester for at least one more year, amid firm interest from Madrid and Juve.

Talk Sport reports that United have opened talks with Pogba over a new long-term deal, with his existing contract set to expire in 2021.

However, according to Tuttosport, Madrid and Juventus are poised to compete for the World Cup winner’s signature in next year’s transfer market, with both clubs still monitoring his situation at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Italian publication states that Pogba is demanding an astronomical wage packet of €600,000 per week to stay at United, but he is aware of the ongoing interest from two of Europe’s top clubs.

It seems unlikely that the 26-year-old’s future will be decided any time soon, especially if the Red Devils continue to struggle on the pitch.

Solskjaer’s side are currently eighth in the Premier League table and look some way short of challenging for a place in the top four, with a clinical edge in the final pitch sorely lacking.

Pogba has made no secret of his ambition to chase silverware and with United still negotiating a difficult transitional period, he may have to move away from the club in order to reach his goals.

A return to Juventus could see him rediscover his best form, but Madrid is also an attractive option for Pogba to consider, with both clubs more than capable of stumping up the necessary cash to seal a deal.