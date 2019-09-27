It’s hard to tell sometimes if it’s actually important who gets appointed the team captain, or if it’s just a ceremonial thing and makes little difference to the way players perform on the pitch.

You would think that picking a team captain is one thing the manager has to decide. They will be presented as their voice on the pitch and a big deal can be made over who is chosen.

It seems Unai Emery has taken the easy way out and completely absolved himself from having to make any sort of decision. According to TalkSport, he’s asked the players to vote on who they want.

READ MORE: Former player makes stunning prediction ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal clash

It does show a bit of weakness on Emery’s part. You do want a captain who is a leader and inspirational figure, not just the person with the most friends in the changing room.

Granit Xhaka had worn the armband for a few games this season but he comes across as the type of player who isn’t reliable and was even jeered by his own fans recently.

The TalkSport story also featured some quotes from Rob Holding who looks like he would like to take the role on. He said: “I would love to be a captain and being captain of Arsenal is unbelievable. It would be a great feeling.”

He went on to say: “We will see what happens in the next couple of weeks. If I get it, then I’ll be more than happy and honoured to do it.”

Holding has been out with a long term injury and it’s not clear if he will be a first choice player going forward, so it would be a surprise if he was unveiled as the new skipper.

It sounds like Arsenal fans should hear over the next couple of weeks who will win he vote and lead the team going forward.