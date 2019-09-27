Worrying news for Manchester United fans as key trio expected to miss vital Arsenal clash

It’s probably a bit too early in the season to label a game as “must win” but this is pretty close to it for Man United. This season looked so promising to begin with when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had assembled an exciting squad with quick players who would tear teams apart on the counter attack.

What’s actually happened is they still look weak at the back and often spend the entire game playing in front of the opposition and not causing a lot of problems.

Arsenal have turned things around after a couple of decent wins they find themselves in the top four and might expect to win at Old Trafford in the league for the first time since 2006. They also have some key players returning from injury and things now look positive.

This looked like a chance for some of United’s big name attacking players to make an impact in a huge game and show they can play well against the better teams.

Unfortunately the Manchester Evening News reported that it was expected Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford would miss the game.

It’s a huge blow, Pogba looks to be the only player capable of playing any kind of incisive through ball, even if he can be frustrating at times. Martial and Rashford were the obvious options to lead the line and have been criticised for poor performances so far.

It means the responsibility could be passed on to Mason Greenwood. He certainly looks promising but this could be a real gauge over how ready he is to play first team football this season.

The absence of Pogba and Rashford also means a new penalty taker is needed. Just imagine the fun when they return and there’s three people on the pitch who all want to take the next one..