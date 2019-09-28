Atletico Madrid players and staff were furious that Sergio Ramos escaped punishment for verbally abusing an official

I doubt there’s many people who will falling off their seats in shock that Sergio Ramos has behaved in a way that could be considered a bit shameful. Tonight was just another one to add to the list.

The Atletico Madrid players and staff were completely furious that the Real Madrid captain escaped punishment for verbally abusing the linesman.

According to a report in AS, Diego Simeone went straight over to the officials to complain vociferously that the defender escaped punishment. According to the report, he called the assistant a “son of a b*tch”.

It’s a bit of a weird one because you have to presume that the assistant in question must have heard it if the Atletico bench had picked up what he said. Surely it’s down to the official to decide if the comments deserved punishment and not for the opposing team to plead with him to be offended and demand action?

The report also suggests there were angry scenes and a scuffle at half time, but it’s not clear if that was purely in reaction to this or just a general case of tempers being lost.

The Real captain is no stranger to a red card after being sent off 25 times already in his Real Madrid career. You would fully expect that total to increase by the time he retires, but Atletico are clearly upset it didn’t come tonight.

The game finished 0-0, but Atletico would have fancied their chances against 10 men if he had been sent off.