Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly both set their sights on Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, but he certainly won’t be cheap to prise away next year.

The 23-year-old joined the Italian giants from Real Betis in 2018, and has since gone on to make 45 appearances for the club while scoring eight goals.

Aside from his goal threat and creativity though, it’s his technical quality and classy style of play which has ensured that he has stood out for Carlo Ancelotti’s men, and it appears as though it may have attracted interest from elsewhere too.

According to Mundo Deportivo, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have an interest in the Spanish international, while it’s suggested that he could now be worth over €60m given how he has improved and developed his game over the last 12 months or so.

Time will tell if either club is willing to splash out that much, but Ruiz has certainly shown enough promise and quality to suggest that it would be a sensible signing to bolster their respective midfields.

Given the attributes mentioned above, he would arguably be an ideal fit for either Barcelona or Real Madrid in terms of their style of play and possession-based football, and given his age, he could be seen as a long-term replacement for the likes of Sergio Busquets or Luka Modric.

In turn, Napoli will face an anxious wait to see if bids are made by the Spanish giants, as it seems as though they could now face a battle to keep hold of their prized asset moving forward.