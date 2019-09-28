Barcelona have confirmed the starting XI they’ll be using to take on Getafe this afternoon, as the Blaugrana look to build on the win they managed against Villarreal in midweek.

Valverde’s side got back to winning ways on Wednesday, as goals from Griezmann and Arthur guided them to a 2-1 win over Villarreal at the Nou Camp.

Barca started with Messi up front for that match, however they’ve done no such thing today, something that’s mainly down to him picking up an injury during that clash.

Messi isn’t the only start who misses out through injury though, as Ousmane Dembele will play no part in this afternoon’s game after the club confirmed he’d picked up an injury beforehand.

Suarez, Griezmann and Perez will lead the line for the Blaugrana today, with Roberto starting ahead of Semedo at right back in what is a fairly strong starting line-up from the Spanish giants.

However, it’s none of these inclusion that have got fans fuming, but Dembele’s absence, something that certainly hasn’t left many of the club’s fans with a smile on their face if these tweets are anything to go off…

OHH FFS START DEMBELE!!! guys we have lost this game in the first half sorry — S (@Sam_chucky) September 28, 2019

WTF is Dembele again? — AdisCz (@AdisRebel03) September 28, 2019

No dembele???? ?????

At least we'll lose and he'll get the sack — ?????? (@damilare__ao) September 28, 2019

Dembele not even on the bench, 2 RB together on the bench, Valverde masterclasses ??? — ????????? ¯\_(?)_/¯ (@InsideDetective) September 28, 2019

No dembele ffs ???? — Dee (@I_am_debor) September 28, 2019