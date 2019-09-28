Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has hailed Frank Lampard, saying that his methods have helped the Blues midfielders score goals.

Lampard’s stint as Chelsea manager hasn’t started too well with the club currently 11th in the Premier League table. However, the Blues’ players have produced some fine performances so far with Tammy Abraham second in the league’s scoring charts while the likes of Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have also been impressive.

SEE MORE: Zinedine Zidane asks Real Madrid to keep an eye on Chelsea ace ahead of potential future transfer

Barkley has praised Lampard, saying that he has helped the Chelsea midfielders to find the net. Speaking to Sky Sports, the England international said: “You see Mason [Mount] from midfield getting goals, you’ve seen N’Golo [Kante] get a goal against Liverpool. For midfielders it’s really important to get goals and I scored on Wednesday.

“We’re early on into the season but to get shots away early doors for me, Mason, even Kova [Matteo Kovacic] and to continue to work hard on the training pitch if you’re not in the side, to put 100 per cent in and you’ll get your chances and you’ll get into the side. I’m enjoying it. I’m working really hard. [I’m] in the England side and getting game time but I’m continuing to work hard with the manager on the training pitch helping each individual through the experiences he had on the pitch as a player. It’s helping us all develop really well.”

Chelsea may not have got off to the kind of start they would’ve wanted but they should improve as the season progresses. It’s not very surprising to see the midfielders go for goals since Lampard himself scored a lot during his playing career.

Chelsea will hope to get all three points in today’s fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion after which, they play their second Champions League match against Lille.