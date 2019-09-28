Frank Lampard has been forced to get the younger players involved this season while operating under a transfer ban. Chelsea were only able to make one notable new addition this Summer, so it’s mystifying that he doesn’t seem to be part of the first team picture.

Christian Pulisic was seen as one of the brightest young talents in world football over the past couple of years at Dortmund, so it was a pretty bid deal when Chelsea signed him for a fee the BBC reported as being around £58m.

He looked like he would have a huge role to play this season, especially after Eden Hazard left the club to join Real Madrid.

The reality has been a bit different, it seems like Frank Lampard doesn’t see him as a first team regular at the moment after featuring in only four league games so far.

The youngster has spoken out about his lack of playing time and the comments were picked up by NBC. Pulisic said: “Yeah, of course, it is very frustrating, but I will continue to work my hardest because I want to play.”

When asked if Lampard had given him any instructions on how to get into the team he said: “He said to keep working and I have to improve myself in training and try to get back in the line up.”

It would be fairly surprising if he said anything different at this point, but it’s a good sign for Chelsea fans that he still seems to be dedicated and wants to work his way back into the side.

Some players might have thrown a strop and demanded to leave, perhaps that might change if he continues to find himself on the sidelines over the next few months.