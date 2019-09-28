Chelsea set new Football League record as Lampard claims first home PL win following 2-0 Brighton victory

Chelsea set a new Football League record this afternoon, as Frank Lampard’s side claimed their first home win of the season in the Premier League, beating Brighton 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Jorginho and Willian proved to be the difference between the two sides in the end, as the west London outfit secure their first home win, and clean sheet, in the league this term.

It was a decent performance from the Blues, who never really looked like losing against a Brighton team who never really looked like winning.

The win extends Chelsea’s great run against the Seagulls, as the Blues have now won all nine of their games against Graham Potter’s side.

And, according to Opta, this now means that Chelsea have set a new Football League record for most games played against a single opponent whilst winning all of them.

9 – Chelsea have now won all nine of their league meetings with Brighton, making it a new Football League record for most games played by a side against a single opponent while winning every single one, overtaking Bournemouth’s eight games against Wimbledon. Whitewash. pic.twitter.com/7HfXwKUPnG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 28, 2019

This stat is impressive, however the Blues shouldn’t look too much in to it, with their focus now needing to be on their Champions League game against Lille next week.

Lampard’s side lost their opening CL game against Valencia last week, thus a win away in France is something the Blues will be desperate to achieve, as they look to qualify for the knockout stages.