Speculation continues to link Christian Eriksen with an exit from Tottenham next year, and now Inter are reportedly keen on snapping him up for free next summer.

As noted by Goal.com, Man Utd are said to be eyeing a swoop for him in January in a cut-price deal given his current contract will expire at the end of the season.

SEE MORE: “Deserves a proper chance” – Some Man United fans want youngster called up to first team following impressive goal for Red Devils U23’s

It’s added in that report that the Danish playmaker is said to prefer a move to Spain, but he could now be given another option to move abroad with talk of interest from Inter.

According to Calciomercato, the Nerazzurri are planning on being a little more patient and are looking to snap Eriksen up on a free transfer when his deal expires next summer.

The 27-year-old will be free to speak with other clubs from January onwards, and so whether it’s an immediate switch to United or a deal in the summer to leave England, it seems as though he will have options on the table to consider, assuming he doesn’t pen a new Tottenham deal in the coming months.

An exit in January would arguably make most sense from a Tottenham perspective as they can then avoid a scenario in which they lose Eriksen for nothing and haven’t brought in any money to help replace him.

Nevertheless, allowing him to join a direct Premier League rival surely isn’t something that will appeal either, and so time will tell if they can firstly convince him to stay, and if not, if they are willing to allow him to move on for free next summer.

Either way, Man Utd seemingly face competition for the Tottenham ace, as Inter continue to show positive signs under Antonio Conte so far this season as they look set to try and topple Juventus in Serie A in his first season in charge.