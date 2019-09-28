Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon as Frank Lampard’s side look to bounce back from their defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

The Blues currently sit in 11th place in the Premier League table after a difficult start to the campaign, having collected just eight points from their opening six games.

SEE MORE: Zinedine Zidane asks Real Madrid to keep an eye on Chelsea ace ahead of potential future transfer

In turn, Lampard will be desperate for three much-needed points this weekend against a Brighton side currently down in 15th spot but only two points behind Chelsea.

It’s no surprise then that the Blues boss has named a strong starting line-up, but as seen with the reaction below, the XI hasn’t gone down particularly well with many fans who have criticised the inclusion of certain individuals.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also confirmed that N’Golo Kante misses out with a hamstring problem that he suffered on Friday, while Kurt Zouma is also ruled out of featuring after he felt ill on Saturday morning.

In turn, Andreas Christensen and Fikayo Tomori start in the heart of the backline, while Jorginho is joined by Ross Barkley and Mason Mount in midfield.

Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi are named on the bench as they step up their respective recoveries from injury to try and feature for the senior side for the first time this season, and so Lampard will perhaps hope to give them minutes at some stage this weekend if Chelsea are in control of the encounter.

Frank Lampard reports that @nglkante felt a niggle in his hamstring yesterday, and @KurtZouma fell ill this morning, so both miss out. #CHEBHA pic.twitter.com/NTR16gZwOo — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 28, 2019

Barkley, Willian, Alonso, and Azpilicueta. Donkeys. Donkeys everywhere. — Super Frank Era (@SuperFrankEra) September 28, 2019

Barkley Willian Pedro on the same pitch someone end me now — . (@LampardBaII) September 28, 2019

Pedro AND Willian?! Lampard doesnt care about my health — Toronto Raptors Are Your NBA CHAMPS (@TheVokality1) September 28, 2019

What the hell — ? (@CFCSneh) September 28, 2019

This is actually disgusting — Kanteneedsme (@cheekykante) September 28, 2019

Haha good one! Now the real line up — ?? (@Arrizabalager) September 28, 2019

This lineup STINKS — Gulic (@Gulic8) September 28, 2019