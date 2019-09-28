Liverpool will be looking to secure three more points on Saturday as they face a difficult away trip to face Sheffield United in the early kick-off.

The Merseyside giants saw off MK Dons in the Carabao Cup in midweek as they continue to bounce back from their defeat to Napoli having seen off Chelsea last weekend too.

In turn, they’ll hope to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League campaign having won all six games thus far, but it promises to be a difficult scrap against the Blades who have impressed so far this season.

Chris Wilder’s men have picked up eight points from their opening six outings, leaving them comfortably in 10th place in the standings at this early stage and four points clear of the relegation zone.

They’ll hope to continue to build on that start, and a win over Liverpool this weekend would certainly be a major boost for them.

However, it won’t be easy as Jurgen Klopp has unsurprisingly named a strong line-up as he’ll be wary of the threat of this being a possible slip up from his side.

It’s an unchanged XI from the one that beat Chelsea, and that means that the German tactician has received a major boost with Sadio Mane being passed fit, as he had been an injury doubt as per freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery’s tweet below.

In contrast, Divock Origi hasn’t been included, although James Milner is named on the bench as he has seemingly overcome a back problem to be in contention to feature.

It’s a strong Liverpool side from back to front, but it remains to be seen if they can pick up three more points as Bramall Lane will certainly be up for this encounter.