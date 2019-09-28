Andy Cole has heaped praise on Man United youngster Mason Greenwood following the youngster’s impressive run of form in the club’s first team.

The 17-year-old has scored in two of the club’s last three games, bagging their only goals in their win over Astana in the Europa League and their draw against Rochdale in the League Cup.

The teenager may be trusted with leading the club’s line in the Premier League in the coming weeks given the injuries sustained by both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

And following this impressive run of form from Greenwood, club legend Andy Cole has felt the need to praise him, and a specific area of his game, recently.

As per the Mirror, when speaking about Greenwood, Cole stated “He’s got a chance, he has got a chance. His finishing is a joke. Left or right foot, he’s got quality in abundance.I just hope they don’t, which Manchester United won’t do anyway, they won’t put too much undue pressure on him. He’s got great ability.”

Should Greenwood end up starting for Man United in the league over the next few weeks due to Rashford and Martial’s absences, it’ll definitely be interesting to see how he performs, especially seeing as two of the games come against Arsenal and Liverpool.

Given how he’s performed in recent weeks, we wouldn’t be shocked to see Greenwood open his account in the Premier League in the near future, as he looks to cement himself a place in the club’s first team squad.