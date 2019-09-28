Sometimes you see a player get involved in a clever publicity stunt to bring their name back into the media’s attention as they attempt to find themselves a new club. Sometimes they just make a direct and desperate appeal on social media.

This has to be one of the stranger “transfer rumours” to appear for a while, and it makes absolutely no sense for the club involved.

Keisuke Honda was outstanding for CSKA Moscow and AC Milan a few years ago when he was at his peak. He’s currently without a club after ending a successful spell in Australia with Melbourne Victory.

He’s clearly still looking to play, as evidenced by his desperate Twitter appeal to Man United urging them to sign him:

Give me an offer. I don’t need money but I need to play with great team and great team mate! @ManUtd @ManUtd_JP — KeisukeHonda(????) (@kskgroup2017) September 27, 2019

It’s hard to tell if he would’ve been a good signing when he was at his peak, but there’s absolutely no way he would be able to make a positive at Old Trafford in his current state.

The Express recently reported that the United board didn’t want to make future signings based solely on “commercial appeal”. If there was anything serious about this it would completely fly in the face of that, the only thing the Japanese midfielder would be able to offer at this point is commercial appeal.

He’s probably done what he set out to do, he’s got some free publicity and made the world aware he’s still looking for a club. That claim he would be willing to pay for free might not help him if he does come to negotiating a contract with any prospective club in the future.