Frank Lampard has confirmed that there’s a chance N’Golo Kante could play for Chelsea against Lille in the Champions League next week.

Kante has missed a fair amount of games through injury this term, with the Frenchman’s latest absence coming against Brighton this weekend.

The former Leicester man sat out Chelsea’s 2-0 win over the Seagulls at Stamford Bridge, as Lampard’s side bagged their first home league win, and cleat sheet, of the season.

Following the match, Lampard was quizzed about the situation revolving around Kante’s fitness, with the Blues boss confirmed that he could play against Lille in midweek.

As per the Sun, when speaking about Kante, Lampard noted “He’s had a difficult pre-season – difficult for us but mainly for him – to get going, because of the break up of his pre-season with the injury he carried over from last year. So I wasn’t going to risk it today. He’s got a chance for Lille.”

This news will be a big boost for Chelsea, as Kante has been a key part of their first team set-up ever since his move from Leicester back in 2016.

Chelsea will be looking for a win against their French opponents next week, especially considering that they lost their Champions League opener against Valencia last week.

If Kante ends up being able to play for the Blues, it’ll provide Lampard with a much-needed selection boost ahead of what ‘s a must-win game for the west London outfit.