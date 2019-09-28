This Chelsea ace has earned himself some rave reviews from this former Arsenal star, the youngster is really flourishing under Frank Lampard’s tutelage.

According to Inside Futbol, Ex-Arsenal and England defender Martin Keown revealed his praise for Chelsea ace Fikayo Tomori on BBC’s Final Score after the Blues 2-0 win against Brighton earlier today.

Keown was amazed at how ‘no one really gets past’ Tomori, the former Gunners star was in awe of Tomori’s pace and added that the ace ‘mops up so well’ at the back.

Lampard partnered Tomori with Andreas Christensen this afternoon and the Blues academy graduate was solid against the Seagulls.

Hopes were high for Tomori after his impressive loan spell under Lampard’s tutelage at Derby County last season and the England Under-21s international is settling in to the Premier League perfectly.

Here’s what the former Premier League star had to say on the Chelsea ace:

“I wonder about some of those defenders. Would Tomori really have got an opportunity without Frank Lampard?”

“He mops up so well, he’s so quick. No one really gets past him.”

Tomori will be hoping to keep his place in the starting lineup for as long as possible, the ace’s chances of first-team minutes could be harder to come by once Germany star Antonio Rudiger returns to action.

The 21-year-old has performed solidly for the Blues so far this season and he could well get the nod over experienced stars like Christensen once Rudiger is back.