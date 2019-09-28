Some Real Madrid fans seem worried ahead of their mammoth derby with cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid after seeing Zinedine Zidane’s lineup for the clash.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has recalled most of his high-profile stars after resting them against Osasuna during midweek, superstars Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard are back in the starting lineup.

Madrid’s defence is almost at full-strength, academy graduate Nacho is once again deputising at left-back because of the injured Ferland Mendy and Marcelo.

Some fans seem disappointed with the decision to start Thibaut Courtois against his former club given Alphonse Areola’s impressive performance on his debut.

Youngster Fede Valverde completes the midfield alongside Toni Kroos and Casemiro, Luka Modric is returning from injury and has been named on the bench.

Check out Los Blancos’ lineup below:

Here’s how some fans have reacted to Zidane’s team selection:

Why courtois for god sake — REAL MADRIDS NEXT SEASON IS ????? (@Mebbe5) September 28, 2019

Zero creativity in the midfield. And Nacho will give me a heart attack. Long night it’s going to be. Vamos! — King Sekekama ???? (@DBlanco02) September 28, 2019

Ffs start areola!! — AM (@KingKxrim) September 28, 2019

This is shit. Why not james instead of Valvared? @adoameer — Xirleem (@Xirleem) September 28, 2019

Courtois WHAT — Thomas (@ViniciusJrRMA) September 28, 2019

Whose going to supply the front 3 ? — boitumelo (@boits0) September 28, 2019

Ah shit courtois again !!! — Waweche_officiel (@AliBenabbad) September 28, 2019

Just start Areola over Courtois and we just win this!!!! — Gaurav ????? (@GauravZeeshan) September 28, 2019

Courtois please don’t fail us. — Geeman (@genxys) September 28, 2019

No idea but what worries me more is Courtois on goal. Literally every shot on target ends with a goal, this is why they need to perform solid defensively today. — Southie ?? (@RealSouthie) September 28, 2019

The winner of today’s mammoth encounter will go top of the league, this is a massive game that Real Madrid really can’t afford to lose.

Serious questions will be asked of Zidane if Los Blancos lose to their cross-town rivals this evening.