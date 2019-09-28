We’re coming up to one of the busiest and most crucial periods of the season for Celtic, they have the league, Europa League and Betfred cup to contend with so they will find themselves playing twice a week a lot over the next few months.

It means they really need as many players as possible to stay fit to allow Neil Lennon to rotate his squad and keep everyone fresh. He’s just been dealt a huge blow with the news that Jozo Simunovic faces a spell out.

As reported by the BBC, the Bosnian will be out for at least the rest of this year. Speaking about the injury Lennon said: “You are probably looking at three to four months. It is a blow for us and the player. He felt it was a necessity and thankfully it is not a micro-fracture again.”

He went on to say he has had an operation on his injured knee and they will be careful with his rehabilitation.

He isn’t seen as a first choice option when you consider Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien have established themselves as a solid pairing as Celtic’s defence actually starts to resemble a decent unit.

Despite that, Simunovic was a great player to have as a back up option and the only real natural centre-back option outside those two. Bauer and Abd Elhamed can fill in if needed, but Jack Hendry doesn’t seem to be anywhere close to being good enough to play at the top level.

Lennon will just need to hope his main pairing manage to stay fit and are up for playing a lot of games over the next few weeks.