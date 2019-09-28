Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to return to Real Madrid and has turned down several offers as he waits for a possible return to the Bernabeu.

The Portuguese tactician has been out of work since leaving Manchester United last December, and while he has been busy with punditry roles, the wait goes on for him to return to management.

SEE MORE: Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare for transfer battle over classy €60m+ target

According to Goal.com, he has set his sights on one job in particular, and that’s a second stint in charge of Real Madrid as the pressure remains on Zinedine Zidane following an unconvincing start to the new campaign.

It’s added in the report that Mourinho has already turned down approaches from Monaco, Schalke, Lille, Wolfsburg and AC Milan, and so time will tell whether or not he gets his preferred job or if Zidane is able to oversee an upturn in form and remains at the helm.

It’s been a struggle for the Frenchman since he took charge of Real Madrid for a second time, as he struggled at the end of last season to ensure that they were competing for trophies, and it seems as though he could be facing a difficult task again this year.

As noted by the Metro, Mourinho recently showed his class by refusing to pile further pressure on Zidane by discussing a possible return to Real Madrid, as he insisted that the Spanish giants have a coach in place already.

Nevertheless, it seems as though speculation refuses to go away over a second stint, and so it remains to be seen if Zidane can continue to move Los Blancos in the right direction or if Mourinho gets his touted wish and returns to the Spanish capital in the coming months.