Liverpool beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane today, as the Reds won their 16th consecutive Premier League game.

A solo goal from Giorginio Wijnaldum, which came following a horrendous mistake from Dean Henderson, proved to be the difference between the two sides come full time, as the Reds increased their lead at the top of the table to eight points.

It was the Merseyside club’s sixteenth straight win in the league, something that means they’re just three more wins from breaking the PL record that was set by Man City two seasons ago.

However, that isn’t what this article’s about, as by winning today, Klopp’s men have now tasted victory in all seven of their opening games so far this year, something that’s only been done once before (Chelsea in 2005/06).

7 – Liverpool have won each of their opening seven league games to a season for only the second time in the club's history (won first eight in 1990-91), and are only the second team to do so in the @premierleague after Chelsea in 2005-06 (won first nine). Super. pic.twitter.com/ZJyd1P5dYQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 28, 2019

This now means that Klopp has become just the second manager ever to guide his side to seven straight wins at the start of a season, with Jose Mourinho being the other.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see if Liverpool can win their next three games and set a new Premier League record.

The Reds come up against Man United at Old Trafford in a few weeks time, and we’re sure Red Devils fans will be delighted if their side prevent their arch rivals from making PL history…