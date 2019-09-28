Juventus look set to offer Daniele Rugani and Emre Can to Barcelona in a swap deal bid for Ivan Rakitic.

Rakitic seems to have lost his place in the Blaugrana’s starting XI this season, with Valverde option to start both Arthur Melo and Frenkie De Jong over the Croatian in recent weeks.

Following this, it seems like Rakitic now wants to seal a move away from the Nou Camp, with Don Balon reporting that the midfielder is looking to leave the club in the near future.

It’s also stated that Barca could get a two players in a swap deal from Juve in return for Rakitic, with the Old Lady said to be readying an offer of Can and Rugani for the 31-year-old.

Should Barca end up bringing in both Rugani and Can in return for Rakitic, it’ll be a brilliant piece of business from the Spanish giants.

Former Liverpool man Can would be a suitable replacement for Rakitic, one that could be at Barca for some time given that he is considerably younger than the Croat.

Given that their centre-back options are somewhat limited, Barca bringing in Rugani would also be a very wise move from the Spanish giants.

Valverde only really has Umtiti, Pique and Lenglet to choose from, thus the signing of Rugani would given his options at centre-back a big boost.