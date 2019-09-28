Tottenham have endured a difficult start to the campaign, and it’s reported that things could be worsening off the pitch too.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men sit in seventh place in the Premier League table having picked up just eight points from their opening six games of the season.

That leaves them 10 points off leaders Liverpool already, while they squandered a lead against Olympiakos in the Champions League last week.

In turn, things aren’t going to plan after their run to the Champions League final last season, and it now appears as though there are more concerns off the pitch too.

According to The Sun, Tottenham players are said to be ‘furious’ with Pochettino over his post-match comments after they crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Colchester in midweek, as he suggested that his players have “different agendas”.

A source has now revealed: “They feel Poch is the one with an agenda. They are not impressed with him at all and what he said has not helped at all.”

The report goes on to discuss the scale of the problems at Tottenham currently, with question marks not only hanging over Pochettino’s future at the club, but also over many of his star players who have been linked with departures since the summer.

This was arguably seen as the year that Spurs would kick on and try to compete at the top level for major trophies. Instead, it sounds as though there is a lot to sort out behind the scenes as doubts continue to loom large over who will still be at the club next season.

Based on the report above, Pochettino needs to rally his troops and get them focused on the most important thing in all this, which is to get results and ensure Tottenham are competing for trophies this season.