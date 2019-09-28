Menu

‘Miles better than De Gea’ and ‘Alisson could never’ – These fans believe City’s Ederson is the best goalkeeper in the league

Some football fans have taken to social media to claim that Manchester City stopper Ederson is now the best goalkeeper in the league following his recent performances.

Ederson was amazing in Manchester City’s 3-1 victory against Everton today, this has led some football fans to profess that the Brazilian is ahead of compatriot Alisson and Manchester United’s David de Gea.

Who do you rank as the Premier League’s best stopper?

Ederson was relatively unknown before his big-money move to Manchester City two years ago, the ace has come on leaps and bounds and it’s clear to see that he’s one of the world’s best in his position.

Take a look at one of the Brazilian’s saves from the game below:

Liverpool stopper Alisson is currently sidelined with an injury and United’s David de Gea hasn’t been in the best of form over the last year.

Once Alisson returns to action there will be a real battle for the spot in the Premier League’s Team of the Year.

Here’s how some fans reacted to Ederson’s brilliant performance:

Rival fans tend to pit these players against each other far too often, in the cases of Alisson and Ederson there really is very little between the two.

Given De Gea’s recent poor form it’s clear that the Spaniard is currently out of the conversation as the league’s best between he sticks, it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils star can reclaim his throne in the future.

