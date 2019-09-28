Some football fans have taken to social media to claim that Manchester City stopper Ederson is now the best goalkeeper in the league following his recent performances.

Ederson was amazing in Manchester City’s 3-1 victory against Everton today, this has led some football fans to profess that the Brazilian is ahead of compatriot Alisson and Manchester United’s David de Gea.

Who do you rank as the Premier League’s best stopper?

Ederson was relatively unknown before his big-money move to Manchester City two years ago, the ace has come on leaps and bounds and it’s clear to see that he’s one of the world’s best in his position.

Take a look at one of the Brazilian’s saves from the game below:

Liverpool stopper Alisson is currently sidelined with an injury and United’s David de Gea hasn’t been in the best of form over the last year.

Once Alisson returns to action there will be a real battle for the spot in the Premier League’s Team of the Year.

Here’s how some fans reacted to Ederson’s brilliant performance:

Btw Ederson is the best in the league, no one can convince me otherwise — álex (@alexc0ns) September 28, 2019

Ederson best keeping in the prem… fact — Callum (@CallumDunn6) September 28, 2019

Hard to argue against Ederson being the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Most of the time we talk about his distribution – tonight he showed he’s pretty good at his day job too. You know, saving shots. — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) September 28, 2019

Ederson is definitely the best keeper in the league. Any other opinion is wrong #EVEMCI — John (@salibating) September 28, 2019

Ederson > Becker Dude makes TOO MANY Great saves. — HH ?? (@havehopehut) September 28, 2019

WHAT A SAVE EDERSON Alisson could NEVER. — SJDesigns (@SJDznCFC) September 28, 2019

I dare say. Ederson is better than Alisson. — Bennet-HGA (@Van_Oxlade) September 28, 2019

Ederson is better than Alisson. — ? (@McMwiti) September 28, 2019

I believe we can all agree now that Ederson is the best keeper in the #EPL.

Yeah Yeah Alisson Becker is a fantastic goalie but personally, I’ll always pick Ederson based on reflect saves. #EVEMCI — ? Obong Ekpe. PhD ? (@Ody_johnson) September 28, 2019

Ederson has become underrated because of alisson — Danny ??? (@CenturionsMCFC) September 28, 2019

As a Liverpool fan I reckon Ederson is better overall than Alisson — Carl (@carl_lfc_1892) September 28, 2019

Ederson might not be better than Alisson, but he’s miles ahead of De Gea. Quality goalkeeper — Jonathon Siadat (@j_siadat07) September 28, 2019

Rival fans tend to pit these players against each other far too often, in the cases of Alisson and Ederson there really is very little between the two.

Given De Gea’s recent poor form it’s clear that the Spaniard is currently out of the conversation as the league’s best between he sticks, it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils star can reclaim his throne in the future.